Gold and Black Illustrated is celebrating 30 years of publishing. Over the next few weeks, we will look at each publishing year, recalling the moments that took place in that particular year.

The late 1990s was a pretty glorious period for Purdue's highest profile sports teams.

Quarterback Drew Brees emerged on the national scene in the Los Angeles Coliseum and never looked back. Yes, the Boilermakers lost that day in the heat to USC in the Pigskin Classic. But Brees, in his first college start, took the reins on Purdue's first drive of the game, leading the Boilermakers to a touchdown. I remember thinking this guy Brees might be special.



And on his last drive of the season, in a late-night contest in the Alamo Dome, Brees shook off a sub-par performance, and a staunch Kansas State defense, to lead his team down the field for the game-winning score.

As was the case in those days, I watched the game's final moments from the sideline as media attending the post-game press conference was allowed to do. I remember thinking that Purdue had blown an opportunity to beat the No. 4 team in the land by committing some special teams gaffes, which were a problem during the early days of the Joe Tiller era.

But before I could look up, .Brees found Isaac Jones in the right corner of the end zone, and Purdue had its greatest bowl win ever. From the sideline, my view of Jones' catch was blocked, but the roar of Purdue fans told me what had happened.

Thirty-nine TD passes, still the Boilermaker standard by a long shot, and a Big Ten record that lasted 20 years, were enough proof for me to know, not think, that Brees was truly special.

Also in that special category, it would be hard to top the championship run of the 1998-99 Purdue women's basketball team. This squad had it all. It had great leadership from seniors Stephanie White and Ukari Figgs and it had talent. It's best player arguably was sophomore Katie Douglas. And that player-centered leadership was called to the test often before and during that season. Purdue was coached by Carolyn Peck, who had announced before the season that she was moving on to the WNBA's Orlando Miracle. And yet, in lame-duck status, Peck and the Boilermakers still found a way to get it done.

Like many Purdue fans and observers, I will never forgot watching the title game from home. Imprinted on my brain are the last seconds of the clock ticking off in the win over Duke and ESPN's lead announcer Mike Patrick proclaiming Purdue as national champions. There were so many story lines, so much triumph over difficulty, but it all came together for Purdue.

It provided proof that winning a national title at Purdue in a high-profile sport was possible. It took a special, very special, group of women to get it done.

And yet that triumph over difficulty wasn't finished. Reserve guard Tiffany Young's death at the hands of a drunk driver less than four months after the title was a sobering moment, as well.

I remember being on vacation in northern Michigan and stopping at a local restaurant to pick up carry out. I looked up at a television which was playing ESPN's "SportsCenter" and saw Young's face on the screen. I knew then it wasn't good.

Yet, in the 21 years since, the job--and it has been a job--the collective group of everyone associated with that title has done in telling the complete story of that season just might be its greatest legacy.

They say "sports is life." It rang true in that memorable NCAA run and its aftermath.