{{ timeAgo('2019-09-30 08:16:48 -0500') }}

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue's injuries mount in loss

GoldandBlack.com staff

On the same play Saturday, Purdue lost its two best offensive players, adding to the injury misery for the Boilermakers. Still, Purdue rallied, but fell short vs. Minnesota. A breakdown on Gold and Black Radio.

