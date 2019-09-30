MORE: First look-Penn State | Gold and Black Radio Podcast: Penn State

Purdue will have to get along without fifth-year senior quarterback Elijah Sindelar and sophomore receiver Rondale Moore. Jeff Brohm announced today that both will be out with injury for this Saturday’s game at Penn State. Each player was hurt on the same play in the first quarter of Purdue's 38-31 loss to Minnesota on Saturday.

“When it comes to where we're at from a health standpoint, Elijah Sindelar will be out," said Brohm at his Monday press conference. "He's having surgery this morning as we speak on a broken clavicle.”

Will Sindelar--who had just gotten over a concussion suffered in the second game of the season vs. Vanderbilt--be out the rest of the season for 1-3 Purdue?

“It's too early to tell,” said Brohm. “We'll see how this goes, and go from there; that he will be out an extended period of time.”

Purdue will turn to redshirt freshman Jack Plummer to make his second career start. He came on in relief of Sindelar last Saturday, showing promise by hitting 23-of-41 passes for 245 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Plummer made his first career start vs. TCU when Sindelar was out with a concussion. The Gilbert, Ariz., native completed 13--of-29 passes for 181 yards with a touchdown and two picks in a 34-13 loss.



"I think Jack just has to play within himself and do what he does," said Brohm. "I think when you play against really good opponents, and your team needs to continue to work to get better, you have to make sure you're not trying to do too much and that's what can happen with quarterbacks if things maybe don't go exactly the way we want as they try to do too much and he can't do that.

"We have to make sure that he uses this as a great learning experience and that he plays within himself. He continues to make plays when it's there. He continues to pull it down and run when it's not. He doesn't throw it to the other team. He doesn't turn it over, and we reserve the right to punt if for some reason we get stopped."

As for Moore? Brohm didn’t offer clarity on the nature of his injury or how long he’ll be out.

“I'll know more information by the end of the day hopefully,” said Brohm.

Look for true freshman TJ Sheffield and junior Jackson Anthrop to see more action as wideouts and return men.



Brohm also addressed the status for the Penn State game for several key injured Boilermakers. Senior defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal, fifth-year senior running backs Tario Fuller and Richie Worship all will be out. None have played in 2019. As for junior wideout Jared Sparks, who missed the Minnesota game with an ankle issue?

“He will probably be out this game,” said Brohm.

Brohm had said a few weeks ago that the target game for Neal’s return from offseason knee surgery was Penn State. Here we are.

“He's just going to be out this week is all I'm at liberty to say,” said Brohm.

Lastly, sophomore guard DJ Washington will be out. He left Saturday’s game on a cart.

“He's having surgery tomorrow on a broken fibula/ankle,” said Brohm.