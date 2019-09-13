News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-13 08:37:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio Pregame RIGHT NOW: Purdue hosts TCU in primetime

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

The Boilermakers are banged up as they enter their Week 3 game vs. TCU in primetime in Ross-Ade Stadium. But do they have enough to upend the Horned Frog? We discuss on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame Show.

Link: Radio

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}