GoldandBlack.com Entrance Interview: TE Charlie Kenrich

Charlie Kenrich did a bit of everything playing in a high school offense that operated the triple-option. But at Purdue, the throwback will be a tight end.

Kenrich played at Lakota East High in the Cincinnati suburbs, battling some of the top talent at the highest level of the sport in the Buckeye State. The Thunderhawk program competes in the rugged Greater Miami Conference in southwest Ohio.

The three-star Rivals.com prospect with deep family ties to Purdue drew offers from the likes of Virginia Tech, Iowa State, Michigan State, Buffalo, Toledo, Air Force and Marshall, among others, before picking the Boilermakers.

