GoldandBlack.com position preview: Which RB will get carries, and when?
From now until the start of preseason camp, GoldandBlack.com will be doing positional group previews for the upcoming 2018 season. In the second edition of this series, we turn to arguably the deepest portion of the Purdue roster - running back. Purdue returns four players with significant experience from last season and a ground attack that ranked ninth in the Big Ten in rushing offense.
Purdue projected RB depth chart
|Name
|Year
|Games/ Starts
|2017 stats
|
Markell Jones
|
Senior
|
33/20
|
566 yards, 5.01 ypc, 1 TD
|
D.J. Knox
|
Senior
|
23/11
|
561 yards, 6.23 ypc, 2 TD
|
Tario Fuller
|
Junior
|
13/3
|
261 yards, 6.07 ypc, 2 TD
|
Richie Worship*
|
Junior
|
18/4
|
257 yards, 5.30 ypc, 3 TD
|
Alexander Horvath
|
Redshirt
Freshman
|
0/0
|
N/A
|
Evan Anderson
|
Freshman
|
0/0
|
N/A
