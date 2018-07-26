Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-26 13:23:02 -0500') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com position preview: Which RB will get carries, and when?

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff
Ykaqomxz7j6rrmjdes2i
Markell Jones enters this season 11th on the Purdue all-time rushing list but has never topped the 875-yard freshman year performance in 2015.
Tom Campbell

From now until the start of preseason camp, GoldandBlack.com will be doing positional group previews for the upcoming 2018 season. In the second edition of this series, we turn to arguably the deepest portion of the Purdue roster - running back. Purdue returns four players with significant experience from last season and a ground attack that ranked ninth in the Big Ten in rushing offense.

Positional Preview: QUARTERBACKS

Purdue projected RB depth chart 
Name Year Games/ Starts 2017 stats

Markell Jones

Senior

33/20

566 yards, 5.01 ypc, 1 TD

D.J. Knox

Senior

23/11

561 yards, 6.23 ypc, 2 TD

Tario Fuller

Junior

13/3

261 yards, 6.07 ypc, 2 TD

Richie Worship*

Junior

18/4

257 yards, 5.30 ypc, 3 TD

Alexander Horvath

Redshirt

Freshman

0/0

N/A

Evan Anderson

Freshman

0/0

N/A
*Brohm confirmed at Big Ten media days that Richie Worship would not be ready for preseason camp after his ACL injury.
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}