The struggles of the special teams are well-documented.



In 2020, Purdue allowed a blocked field goal, a blocked punt and yielded a kickoff return for a touchdown. And the punting? Let's just say it left a lot to be desired. Purdue did block a punt.



Many questions loom moving forward. A kicker must be found with J.D. Dellinger gone. The punting job is wide-open with three likely competitors. The best news: The kickoff return game is showing potential.

This is GoldandBlack.com's best guess at the Boilermakers' two-deep special teams depth chart with spring football reportedly set to start February 19.