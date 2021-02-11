 Purdue projected depth chart | special teams
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-11 11:03:01 -0600') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com pre-spring projected depth chart: Special teams

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
TJ Sheffield ranked No. 3 in the Big Ten in kickoff return average in 2020 (20.9 ypr).
TJ Sheffield ranked No. 3 in the Big Ten in kickoff return average in 2020 (20.9 ypr). (Krockover Photography)

MORE: Pre-spring offense depth chart | Pre-spring defense depth chart

The struggles of the special teams are well-documented.

In 2020, Purdue allowed a blocked field goal, a blocked punt and yielded a kickoff return for a touchdown. And the punting? Let's just say it left a lot to be desired. Purdue did block a punt.

Many questions loom moving forward. A kicker must be found with J.D. Dellinger gone. The punting job is wide-open with three likely competitors. The best news: The kickoff return game is showing potential.

This is GoldandBlack.com's best guess at the Boilermakers' two-deep special teams depth chart with spring football reportedly set to start February 19.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}