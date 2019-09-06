It was a long flight home from Nevada last week for Purdue. And an even longer week of practice coming off that gut-punch 34-31last-second loss to the Wolf Pack.

Wanna play the blame game? Go ahead. There are plenty of fingers to be pointed. The offense suffered a second-half malaise, scoring just seven points. The defense lost its edge after halftime and couldn't make one stinking stop at a critical juncture to get off the field during a fourth-quarter meltdown that saw the Boilermakers get outscored, 17-0. Special team chipped in, too, with two punt muffs.

Purdue should have won, but it didn’t. Now, what?