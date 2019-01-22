NUMBERS AND SUCH Team AP Coach NET KenPom KenPom - Win% PUR RV RV 15 8 53% OSU — — 39 37 47%

PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (12-6, 5-2 B1G)

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES (12-5, 2-4 B1G)

C - 34 Kaleb Wesson (6-9, 270, So.) In just his second season, the massive big man has become the Buckeyes' go-to guy offensively, and Ohio State's been extremely efficient when it's gotten him the ball in the post. For the season, he's averaging 15.9 points. He's an effective low-post scorer, but can also pass and shoot threes. But his 6.2 fouls per 40 minutes is a big number. Foul trouble is a massive concern for Wesson and the Buckeyes. G - 3 C.J. Jackson (6-1, 175, Sr.) Ohio State's best perimeter scoring threat, the point guard is averaging double figures and shooting better than 41 percent from three. He'll be a critical matchup, certain to draw Nojel Eastern. G - 1 Luther Muhammad (6-3, 185, Fr.) The freshman guard is a talent and being relied on heavily, playing more than 30 minutes per game in Big Ten play. But he's shooting just 30 percent. G - 32 Keyshawn Woods (6-1, 182, Sr.) The grad transfer from Wake Forest is struggling to make shots, just 1-of-8 from three since the resumption of Big Ten play. He's shooting less than 32 percent from the floor this season. He averaged double-figures each of the past two seasons at Wake. F - 24 Andre Wesson (6-6, 220, Jr.) Ohio State's 4 man makes about a third of his threes — you'll recall him banking in a big one in Mackey Arena last season — but is more of a piecemeal-type offensive player and a good athlete. He may be the player Purdue doubles off at times if it wants to crowd his brother in the paint. KEY PLAYERS G - 4 Duane Washington (6-3, 190, Fr.) Washington's a terrific shooter who can give Ohio State some instant offense off the bench if Purdue isn't careful. He just went for 14 points in 21 minutes against surging Maryland, and with Young out, there may be more minutes to go around. G/F - 2 Musa Jallow (6-5, 200, So.) After he was pressed into a prominent role as a freshman last season, Jallow's minutes have been inconsistent in Year 2. Young's loss may change that. F - 23 Jaedon Ledee (6-9, 230, Fr.) Ohio State is perilously thin in the middle now since it used Young as an undersized center before. Does that press the freshman into a more prominent role? He's not a true center, but at least he's tall.

THREE THINGS DRIVE ROTATIONS TURNOVERS Purdue's been better when it's attacked off the dribble, and Ohio State will play straight man with no viable rim protector — it averages one block in Big Ten play — and an irreplaceable and foul-prone big man standing in the lane. Ohio State will play through Kaleb Wesson in the post. Purdue's M.O. has been to hard double, from the 4. When the Buckeyes are able to get the ball moving, Purdue must, too. This isn't a great shooting team, but you've heard that before. Purdue has to just keep on keepin' on here. It's doing a really nice job taking care of the basketball, but it did encounter a spell against Indiana in which it was turnover-prone feeding the post. It will obviously want to avoid such issues on the road.

PREDICTION: PURDUE 74, OHIO STATE 69