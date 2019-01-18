NUMBERS AND SUCH Team AP Coaches NET KenPom KenPom - Win% Purdue ARV ARV 17 15 73% Indiana 25 25 30 33 27%

PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (11-6, 4-2 B1G)

Roster | Schedule | Statistics Projected Rotation 50 C Trevion Williams (6-9, 280, Fr.) The freshman big man has transformed Purdue, providing it a potent and consistent interior scoring presence and a force on the offensive and defensive glass. He'll line up against Indiana standout Juwan Morgan, but he's already played against Ethan Happ and Nick Ward and more than held his own against each of the Big Ten's other top big men. 24 F Grady Eifert (6-6, 220, Sr.) Eifert's out there to maximize possessions — to get rebounds, to chase loose balls, generate deflections, etc. Those things can be magnified in games like this one, because they're the sorts of plays the Mackey Arena crowd will respond to as much as any. 14 G/F Ryan Cline (6-6, 195, Sr.) The Boilermaker senior is shooting the ball very well, better than 50 percent from three-point range since the resumption of Big Ten play. Through Purdue's six conference games: 20 assists, three turnovers. 20 G Nojel Eastern (6-6, 220, So.)

In Eastern, Purdue has as influential a perimeter defender as there is in the league. The guess here is that Matt Painter uses him to guard Romeo Langford, but several Boilermakers will end up on the freshman at one time or another. 3 G Carsen Edwards (6-1, 200, Jr.)

After scoring 36 at Wisconsin, the Boilermakers' leading scorer took a season-low 12 shots against Rutgers, needing only that many to get 19 points, but also handed out a near-season-high six assists with just one turnover, creating off the dribble. He also triggered the blowout by contributing to a series of takeaways late in the first half. KEY PLAYERS 32 C - Matt Haarms (7-3, 250, So.) As Williams has emerged, Purdue suddenly has a nice complementary dynamic going between its two healthy centers. Between Williams' low-post game and Haarms' screen-and-roll element, the Boilermakers again have two very distinct looks. Both will have their hands full against Juwan Morgan on the interior on D, but both can cause him problems in their own ways. 1 F Aaron Wheeler (6-9, 200, R-Fr.)

Wheeler's not making shots the way he has at times this season — 3-of-12 from the floor, 0-for-8 from three — the past three games, but he showed in the first half at Wisconsin what sort of energy he can provide and how that can matter. Matt Painter believes his young reserves are now understanding more how to contribute when they're not scoring, and that might serve as an example. 2 G Eric Hunter (6-3, 170, Fr.) Again, Purdue just needs solid minutes from Hunter on offense and his best effort on defense, and it's getting those things from the freshman. 55 G Sasha Stefanovic (6-4, 195, R-Fr.) Stefanovic's best game of the season came against Rutgers Purdue's last time out, as he scored a career-high 14 points and made 4-of-5 threes. Second-unit scoring is always a nice thing to have.

#25 INDIANA HOOSIERS (12-5, 3-3 B1G)

Roster | Schedule | Stats F - 3 Justin Smith (6-7, 227, So.) Indiana's power forward, Smith is athletic and can be a nuisance for opponents on the glass, but hasn't been much of a consistent offensive threat for the Hoosiers as a sophomore. He's a high-percentage shooter, but mostly on low-volume, high-percentage opportunities. F - 13 Juwan Morgan (6-8, 232, Sr.)

One of the Big Ten's top big men, Morgan is physically strong enough to be a traditional sort of low-post presence, but also skilled enough to face the basket and drive or shoot from various levels. He's a 40-plus-percent three-point shooter. As talented as Romeo Langford is, slowing Morgan and keeping him off the glass may be the more important matter for Purdue. He averages 16.5 points and 7.8 rebounds. G - 0 Romeo Langford (6-6, 215, Fr.)

The blue-chip freshman has largely lived up to astronomical expectations, averaging just under 19 points on 50-plus-percent shooting. He's not making threes, though, shooting less than 30 percent. Purdue will want to keep him out of the lane, out of the open floor and off the baseline and make him work for everything he gets, touches and all. He's two games removed from getting 28 on 8-of-14 shooting at Maryland, so he's proven himself in at least one tough Big Ten road environment. G - 1 Aljami Durham (6-4, 181, So.) Durham is banged up and it remains to be seen for certain whether he will play, and if he does, how effective he is. If IU's without him, it's down a three-point threat, among other things. G - 11 Devonte Green (6-3, 185, Jr.) Green is a capable scorer, but inconsistent, just a 37-percent shooter who may get a little free-wheeling at times. After scoring 15 at Maryland, he was 1-of-6 vs. Nebraska. KEY PLAYERS G - 10 Rob Phinisee (6-1, 182, Fr.) Back from a concussion but perhaps still limited, the freshman from McCutcheon will play college basketball in his hometown for the first time, and may be particularly important for IU if Durham is out. Phinisee did some really positive things early in the season before the injury set him back. F - 15 Zach McRoberts (6-6, 210, Sr.) F - 55 Evan Fitzner (6-10, 225, Sr.)



THREE THINGS REBOUND DECISION-MAKING/POISE DRIBBLE The Boilermakers have been faring well in this category of late, thanks in part to Trevion Williams, but will want to continue on Saturday and keep Morgan off the glass, especially the offensive glass. IU is not a great rebounding team, but Morgan can be a problem. Same as always, but maybe more so in this game. Purdue's been solid at home this season, and consistent, but this is this young team's first real Main Event sort of environment. Keeping its cool may be a real consideration. Purdue has been patient on offense lately and moved the ball better than it has all season last time out vs. Rutgers. But when it attacks off the dribble and plays off that, it always seems better off, especially when it's Carsen Edwards.

PREDICTION: PURDUE 77, INDIANA 70