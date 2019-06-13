GoldandBlack.com video interview: Jaden Ivey at Purdue team camp
Purdue commitment Jaden Ivey is among those recruits playing at the program's team camp Thursday.
See what he had to say about the day here in this FREE GoldandBlack.com video interview.
