Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-08 11:55:31 -0500') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Jeff Brohm on Illinois, more

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
- - • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff
E8dsnek6s3axiv2z59dm

Purdue comes out of its open week riding a two-game winning streak headed this weekend to Illinois, coming off a one-sided win at Rutgers.

Monday, Jeff Brohm discussed the Illini and much more at his weekly press conference.

Here's what he had to say.

Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}