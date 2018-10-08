GoldandBlack.com video: Jeff Brohm on Illinois, more
Purdue comes out of its open week riding a two-game winning streak headed this weekend to Illinois, coming off a one-sided win at Rutgers.
Monday, Jeff Brohm discussed the Illini and much more at his weekly press conference.
Here's what he had to say.
