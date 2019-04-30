GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue 2020 targets Ben Carlson and Kerwin Walton
Breakdown ($): 2020 recruiting for Purdue | Five Questions | GoldandBlack.com event coverage hub
MANSFIELD, Texas — During the spring evaluation period this past weekend, Matt Painter had a long list of names on his list in Atlanta, but spent opening night on Friday in the Dallas area instead.
Ben Carlson and Kerwin Walton of D1 Minnesota's 17-and-under team were largely the reason.
Both Rivals.com four-star prospects officially visited Purdue during the season and have remained priorities since, each of them hosting in-person visits from Painter and assistant coach Steve Lutz on Monday following the evaluation.
Below, check out Carlson — in his first event of the spring following an ankle injury — and Walton in action from this weekend's adidas Gauntlet event.
Update: Carlson visited Purdue and Xavier officially during the season. Xavier and Minnesota were up to see him prior to the evaluation period, and Arizona, Oregon and Northwestern have been, also. Considering it watched all of his games in Dallas, Stanford seems very involved. Same for Iowa State, which just offered. Carlson's father, Marc, played for the Cyclones in the '90s.
Update: Walton visited Purdue officially during the season, and Baylor prior to that. He said he might take an official visit next to Creighton. Oregon, Northwestern and Minnesota have come to his school.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.