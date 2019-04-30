MANSFIELD, Texas — During the spring evaluation period this past weekend, Matt Painter had a long list of names on his list in Atlanta, but spent opening night on Friday in the Dallas area instead.

Ben Carlson and Kerwin Walton of D1 Minnesota's 17-and-under team were largely the reason.

Both Rivals.com four-star prospects officially visited Purdue during the season and have remained priorities since, each of them hosting in-person visits from Painter and assistant coach Steve Lutz on Monday following the evaluation.

Below, check out Carlson — in his first event of the spring following an ankle injury — and Walton in action from this weekend's adidas Gauntlet event.