GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm post-practice

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm post-practice
Purdue's 2020 training camp is (back) underway.
Wednesday afternoon, Coach Jeff Brohm met with local media over Zoom to discuss the Boilermakers' preseason practice and more.
See what he had to say in the video below.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.