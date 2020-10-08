GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Ryan Wallace, Purdue's tight ends

GoldandBlack.com video: Ryan Wallace, Purdue's tight ends
With Brycen Hopkins off to the NFL, there are big shoes to fill for Purdue at tight end, where returnee Payne Durham and newcomers Garrett Miller and Kyle Bilodeau now move up the ranks.
Position coach Ryan Wallace and those players met with the media following practice Thursday.
See what they had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video of Purdue's Zoom call.
