The last few days have been mostly about departures from the Purdue football program, but today their was some very good news about a returning player. Gus Hartwig , a stalwart on the offensive line the last four seasons, announced that he would return for the 2024 season.

Hartwig was originally a four-star recruit from nearby Zionsville, and he was able to play immediately as a true freshman during the COVID shortened 2020 season. He played in all six games that year and made three starts. Because he was on that roster he is able to get an additional year of eligibility, and he is electing to use it for 2024.

Hartwig has started 36 games for Purdue missing only the final three games of 2022 and the first three games of 2023 due to an injury. In that time he has been an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection three times nad has served as a team captain.

With the offensive line being a priority for Ryan Walters in the transfer portal getting Hartwig back for another season is a very big pickup. He has been a long-time anchor for the line and his return is nothing but positive.