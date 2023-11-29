PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo
Gus Hartwig Returning to Purdue for COVID Year
Travis Miller
•
BoilerUpload
Publisher
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.
The last few days have been mostly about departures from the Purdue football program, but today their was some very good news about a returning player. Gus Hartwig, a stalwart on the offensive line the last four seasons, announced that he would return for the 2024 season.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Hartwig was originally a four-star recruit from nearby Zionsville, and he was able to play immediately as a true freshman during the COVID shortened 2020 season. He played in all six games that year and made three starts. Because he was on that roster he is able to get an additional year of eligibility, and he is electing to use it for 2024.
Hartwig has started 36 games for Purdue missing only the final three games of 2022 and the first three games of 2023 due to an injury. In that time he has been an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection three times nad has served as a team captain.
With the offensive line being a priority for Ryan Walters in the transfer portal getting Hartwig back for another season is a very big pickup. He has been a long-time anchor for the line and his return is nothing but positive.