When Andrew Hobson had the chance to walk on at Purdue, the Hamilton Southeastern quarterback jumped at the opportunity.

“I can learn a lot from the Brohms (Jeff and Brian),” said Hobson. “They played at the highest level and their offense is high-powered.”

Hobson started half of his junior season and throughout his senior year at Hamilton Southeastern, a Class 6A school in the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers, Ind., that competes in the Hoosier Crossroads Conference. This past season, Hamilton Southeastern went 5-5, losing 28-14 to Carmel in the sectionals.

According to MaxPreps.com, Hobson completed 55 percent of his passes in 2019 for 2,063 yards with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. And he ran 27 times for 74 yards.

"Coach (Jeff) Brohm visited my school in November or December and talked about me being a walk-on," said Hobson, who doesn't compete in any other varsity sports. "I did some research on the school. I liked it, and visited. And, yes, I wanted to go there. That’s how it went down."

The 6-2, 210-pound Hobson moved to Indiana in the seventh grade from suburban Atlanta. He has no family ties to Purdue. How would Hobson describe his style?

"I am more of a pocket passer," said Hobson, who didn't play any defense in 2019. "I can move a little bit, but I’m not a pure runner. I don’t have blazing speed. I can move if I need to."

Hobson said he had a scholarship offer from FCS Morehead State and was recruited by NAIA Marian University.

"It's a good opportunity," said Hobson. "I can't wait to get to Purdue in the summer."