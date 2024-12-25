Advertisement
Published Dec 25, 2024
Happy Holidays from Boiler Upload
Casey Bartley  •  BoilerUpload
Basketball Columnist
Twitter
@CBartleyRivals

Boiler Upload would like to wish everyone a very warm and happy holiday season and an even better New Year.


We appreciate everyone that followed along for another year of covering Purdue athletics. We've been a lot of places this season, but I think you'll agree that ending the basketball season in Phoenix was our favorite.


Here's a small little look back on the moments right after when Matt Painter and his Boilers broke back into the Final Four.


And if you want a little holiday reading, remember it took just a little bit of faith - a dash of Lance Jones didn't hurt either: Painter's conviction paves road to Phoenix


info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
