For Grant Hermanns, the hay is in the barn.

The former Purdue offensive tackle spent the winter training for a potential NFL career in Nashville at Boost Performance. Hermanns showed well at Purdue’s pro day last month. Now, he hopes to hear his name called in the NFL draft, which will be April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.

“At the beginning this year, I was hearing that I was a seventh-round pick or a free-agent guy,” said Hermanns. “I probably would go late, if I got drafted at all. But this season actually helped me out quite a bit.”

Hermanns along with defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal and safety Tyler Coyle are the three former Boilermakers who hopes to go late in 2021 draft. Wideout Rondale Moore (first-third round) and linebacker Derrick Barnes (third-fifth round) are virtual locks to be selected.



Hermanns was a team captain in 2019 and 2020 and an anchor at left tackle for three seasons, starting 33 career games. That experience playing vs. high-level competition should serve him well. And his pro day effort also enhanced the stock of Hermanns, an consensus honorable mention All-Big Ten selection last season.

The Albuquerque, N.M., native measured 6-7.5 and weighed 300 pounds at pro day. He had 29 reps on the bench, which is considered good for someone with long arms. Hermanns ran a 4.81 short shuttle and a 7.76 three-cone with a 27-inch vertical leap.

“Well, I got all the measurables,” said Hermanns, who was selected for the East-West Shrine Game. “That just checks that box. They love my athleticism. I can move around and get to the next level. I got quick feet. I can keep up with d-ends. And I think they like how smart I am.”

One area of concern for Hermanns: He suffered knee injuries in 2017 and 2018 that ended each season early. Hermanns says he is A-OK, having played injury-free the last two seasons in starting all 18 of the Boilermakers’ games.

“Hermann's obviously had multiple ACLs, so that's probably the biggest thing that worries you with him,” said Yahoo! Sports NFL draft expert Eric Edholm.

But Edholm likes the potential of Hermanns, who could move to right tackle in the NFL … or possibly be a guard.

“He’s got the height, the length that you want to see in a left tackle,” said Edholm. “I only watched one or two games of his games, but he doesn't seem like a power player to me. He didn't seem like somebody who could really hold up against those sort of speed to power guys.”

“I know he was a team captain and well-respected. I would guess he probably would be either a late pick or undrafted.”

