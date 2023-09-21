How to Watch: Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) vs Purdue Boilermakers (1-2)
When, Where, How to Watch:
When: September 22nd, 2023, 7:00 PM EST
Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana
TV: FS1
Radio: 96.5 FM
Coaching Matchup:
Purdue
Ryan Walters (1-2) All-time record.
Syracuse:
Luke Fickell (65-26) All-time record, 2-1 record in first year at Wisconsin.
Series History:
Purdue has lost 16 straight games to the Badgers, one of the longest losing streaks to one team in the nation. Purdue's last win came under Coach Joe Tiller on October 18th, 2003, where Purdue won at Wisconsin 26 to 23.
Betting trends:
Wisconsin -5.5, O/U 53.5
Weather:
10% chance of precipitation, 78 degrees at kick-off, 72 degrees by 9:30 PM, slight wind of 5 mph coming from the WNW.
Optimal Nap Time For Late Kick-Off:
1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, which I understand is hard on what could be a work day.
