How to Watch: Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) vs Purdue Boilermakers (1-2)

Kyle Holderfield • BoilerUpload
Site Analyst
@Coach_H_HHS

When, Where, How to Watch:

When: September 22nd, 2023, 7:00 PM EST

Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

TV: FS1

Radio: 96.5 FM

Coaching Matchup:

Purdue

Ryan Walters (1-2) All-time record.

Syracuse:

Luke Fickell (65-26) All-time record, 2-1 record in first year at Wisconsin.

Series History:

Purdue has lost 16 straight games to the Badgers, one of the longest losing streaks to one team in the nation. Purdue's last win came under Coach Joe Tiller on October 18th, 2003, where Purdue won at Wisconsin 26 to 23.

Betting trends:

Wisconsin -5.5, O/U 53.5

Weather:

10% chance of precipitation, 78 degrees at kick-off, 72 degrees by 9:30 PM, slight wind of 5 mph coming from the WNW.

Optimal Nap Time For Late Kick-Off:

1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, which I understand is hard on what could be a work day.

