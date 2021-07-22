Hummel, Jackson, Smith talk Men of Mackey

Former Purdue standouts Rob Hummel, Lewis Jackson and coach Ryne Smith preview the Men of Mackey's participation in the TBT in the above Zoom interview from Columbus, Ohio.

The Men of Mackey face the Ballinteers (a team of Tennessee players) in Friday's first round matchup of the TBT. The game will be played in Columbus, Ohio and will be televised on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.

The Men of Mackey will be without Jon Octeus and Jacquil Taylor from the original roster for Friday's first round game (7 p.m. ESPN). MOM has added three players: Former Notre Dame inside player Ty Nash, Cam Delaney, a 6-foot-4 swingman from Sam Houston State and 6-1 guard Rashad James from Iona to the roster. Nash, a 6-8, hopes to help Men of Mackey's strong inside game.

Octeus hopes to be back but working through TBT's health protocols and Taylor's Syracuse TBL team advanced to the finals so he wasn't available this week.

