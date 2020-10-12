 GoldandBlack - It's official: Purdue opener vs. Iowa will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 24
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-12 10:44:35 -0500') }} football Edit

It's official: Purdue opener vs. Iowa will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 24

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

MORE: Training camp coverage | Toughest game? Easiest game? A deep dive into Purdue's 2020 schedule

We have known for weeks that Purdue would open the 2020 season vs. Iowa in Ross-Ade Stadium on Oct. 24. Now, we know the game will be televised by BTN and start at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Also of note: Purdue will play at Minnesota on BTN on a Friday night, Nov. 20. The Boilermakers have played three times on Fridays under Jeff Brohm. In 2017, Purdue knocked off Ohio, 44-21, on Sept. 8 in Ross-Ade Stadium. It was the first win of the Brohm era. The Boilermakers also lost on a Friday in the Music City Bowl in 2018, falling 63-14 to Auburn on Dec. 28. And Purdue lost, 34-31, at Nevada to open the 2019 season on Aug. 30.

This is the first of a nine-game Big Ten-only schedule for the Boilermakers, who are coming off a 4-8 season. Brohm is looking to get the program back to a bowl in his fourth season in West Lafayette.

Purdue lost 26-20, at Iowa last season, but Brohm beat the Hawkeyes and Kirk Ferentz the first two times he played them. The Boilermakers shocked Iowa in 2017, taking a 24-15 decision in Iowa City, and then won in West Lafayette, 38-36, in 2018 on a late field goal.

Minnesota has won the last two meetings with Purdue, taking a 41-10 decision in Minneapolis in the Boilermakers last visit in 2018. The Gophers won, 38-31, at Purdue last year. Brohm beat P.J. Fleck, 31-17, in their first meeting in 2017, which was in West Lafayette.

2020 Purdue schedule
Date Opponent, Time, Network

Oct. 24

Iowa, 3:30 p.m. ET, BTN

Oct. 31

at Illinois, TBA

Nov. 7

at Wisconsin, TBA

Nov. 14

Northwestern, TBA

Nov. 20

at Minnesota, TBA, BTN

Nov. 28

Rutgers, TBA

Dec. 5

Nebraska, TBA

Dec. 12

at Indiana, TBA

Dec. 19

TBA

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}