GoldandBlack - It's official: Purdue opener vs. Iowa will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 24

We have known for weeks that Purdue would open the 2020 season vs. Iowa in Ross-Ade Stadium on Oct. 24. Now, we know the game will be televised by BTN and start at 3:30 p.m. ET.



Also of note: Purdue will play at Minnesota on BTN on a Friday night, Nov. 20. The Boilermakers have played three times on Fridays under Jeff Brohm. In 2017, Purdue knocked off Ohio, 44-21, on Sept. 8 in Ross-Ade Stadium. It was the first win of the Brohm era. The Boilermakers also lost on a Friday in the Music City Bowl in 2018, falling 63-14 to Auburn on Dec. 28. And Purdue lost, 34-31, at Nevada to open the 2019 season on Aug. 30.



This is the first of a nine-game Big Ten-only schedule for the Boilermakers, who are coming off a 4-8 season. Brohm is looking to get the program back to a bowl in his fourth season in West Lafayette.



Purdue lost 26-20, at Iowa last season, but Brohm beat the Hawkeyes and Kirk Ferentz the first two times he played them. The Boilermakers shocked Iowa in 2017, taking a 24-15 decision in Iowa City, and then won in West Lafayette, 38-36, in 2018 on a late field goal.



Minnesota has won the last two meetings with Purdue, taking a 41-10 decision in Minneapolis in the Boilermakers last visit in 2018. The Gophers won, 38-31, at Purdue last year. Brohm beat P.J. Fleck, 31-17, in their first meeting in 2017, which was in West Lafayette.

