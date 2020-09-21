The new schedule is out. And most pundits think Purdue got a good draw.



The Boilermakers have eight games scheduled--four home, four away, six vs. Big Ten West foes and two cross-over foes from the East--with a ninth game vs. an East foe TBA for the final weekend of Dec. 18-19. It all starts on Oct. 24 with a home game vs. Iowa. Purdue could play a 10th game if it advances to a bowl.



But challenges loom for a Boilermaker program looking to post its first winning season since Jeff Brohm's debut in 2017. Purdue went 4-8 overall last year and 3-6 in the Big Ten during a season when injuries ran rampant.



Will the defense perform better under new coordinator Bob Diaco? Can more be expected from special teams with new coordinator Marty Biagi at the controls? Will the offensive line be more physical? Who will be the quarterback? And will Rondale Moore opt to return to Purdue after opting out over a month ago?

On and on it goes. How well those questions are answered obviously will go a long way toward determining the Boilermakers' 2020 fate.



Until then, let’s rank the 2020 games from easiest to toughest on Purdue's freshly minted schedule.