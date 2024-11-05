Advertisement

in other news

Game Preview: Purdue vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Game Preview: Purdue vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Purdue's season opens at home against Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

 • Casey Bartley
Matt Painter provides redshirt clarity; uncertainty

Matt Painter provides redshirt clarity; uncertainty

Matt Painter names one redshirt before the start of the season while he waits on another decision.

 • Casey Bartley
Trey Kaufman-Renn's waited a long time, his time is now

Trey Kaufman-Renn's waited a long time, his time is now

Trey Kaufman-Renn spent a year redshirting, barely playing, then playing 1b to Zach Edey. Now the time is his to shine.

Premium content
 • Casey Bartley
VIDEO: Matt Painter talks season opener, redshirt plans and more

VIDEO: Matt Painter talks season opener, redshirt plans and more

Ahead of Purdue's season opener against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Matt Painter meets with the media.

 • Dub Jellison
Purdue Football Recruit Tracking: Week 11

Purdue Football Recruit Tracking: Week 11

We check in with Purdue's HS commits in week 11.

Premium content
 • Travis Miller

in other news

Game Preview: Purdue vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Game Preview: Purdue vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Purdue's season opens at home against Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

 • Casey Bartley
Matt Painter provides redshirt clarity; uncertainty

Matt Painter provides redshirt clarity; uncertainty

Matt Painter names one redshirt before the start of the season while he waits on another decision.

 • Casey Bartley
Trey Kaufman-Renn's waited a long time, his time is now

Trey Kaufman-Renn's waited a long time, his time is now

Trey Kaufman-Renn spent a year redshirting, barely playing, then playing 1b to Zach Edey. Now the time is his to shine.

Premium content
 • Casey Bartley
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 5, 2024
Landon Brooks talks recent visit, staying committed to Boilermakers
circle avatar
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DubJellison

One of Purdue's first commitments in the 2025 recruiting class, three-star defensive end Landon Brooks, was in attendance for the Boilermakers' loss to Northwestern on Saturday. The Delta (Ind.) product spoke to Boiler Upload about the visit, remaining committed to the Boilermakers and more.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Purdue
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS