Landon Brooks talks recent visit, staying committed to Boilermakers

Game Preview: Purdue vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi
Purdue's season opens at home against Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
Matt Painter provides redshirt clarity; uncertainty
Matt Painter names one redshirt before the start of the season while he waits on another decision.
Trey Kaufman-Renn's waited a long time, his time is now
Trey Kaufman-Renn spent a year redshirting, barely playing, then playing 1b to Zach Edey. Now the time is his to shine.
VIDEO: Matt Painter talks season opener, redshirt plans and more
Ahead of Purdue's season opener against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Matt Painter meets with the media.
Purdue Football Recruit Tracking: Week 11
We check in with Purdue's HS commits in week 11.
One of Purdue's first commitments in the 2025 recruiting class, three-star defensive end Landon Brooks, was in attendance for the Boilermakers' loss to Northwestern on Saturday. The Delta (Ind.) product spoke to Boiler Upload about the visit, remaining committed to the Boilermakers and more.
