2024 tight end prospect Will Loerzel has been to Purdue on several occasions, but last week was the first time he had done so since head coach Ryan Walters got the keys to the program. The new staff in West Lafayette made an impact on Loerzel during his unofficial visit with the Boilermakers.

“It was kind of the feel. Once I got there and they started going on the practice, the way that they coach and the way that they treat their players is definitely something I could see myself being a part of,” Loerzel said.