The offensive line remains a work-in-progress for Purdue.

Line coach Dale Williams has done a good job cobbling together units his first three seasons on campus, but it has been a challenge. Williams didn’t inherit much veteran talent, and there weren’t a lot of bodies.

Slowly but surely, Purdue has added talent, but it takes time to develop and mature. The 2020 unit could be Williams’ best yet since arriving in West Lafayette with Jeff Brohm in 2017. But there’s still a lot to prove for an offense that finished last in the Big Ten in rushing in 2019 (83.3 ypg).

How anemic was the run game last season? Purdue averaged a meager 2.9 yards per tote and managed nine rushing TDs. Both totals ranked last in the Big Ten. And then there is this: Purdue rushed for only 999 yards in 2019, failing to reach the 1,000-yard plateau for the first time since 2013 (805) and just the second time since 1990 (612).

WHAT WE KNOW

Purdue has an anchor at left tackle in fifth-year senior Grant Hermanns, who has made 27 career starts. The Albuquerque, N.M., native was a co-captain last year. And his leadership skills will be put to the test once again this spring as the lynchpin of a line that has a lot to prove.

After Hermanns, the line is racked with unknowns. That is why the staff has been shopping for grad transfer help. Colorado State tackle TJ Storment did a quick, bizarre dance with Purdue before detouring literally and figuratively for TCU. Purdue also courted Stanford’s Dylan Powell, who picked Indiana. Other grad transfer blockers—perhaps Stanford’s Devery Hamilton (Duke) and Henry Hattis (Arizona State)—surely have been courted by Purdue … but none have signed on. Stay tuned. This story isn’t finished.

