Purdue never was at full capacity at running back in 2019, as Tario Fuller (jaw) and Richie Worship (knee) were unable to play consistently. Fuller played in three games, while Worship got into only one. Their inability to perform created opportunity for King Doerue, along with Zander Horvath. And each had their moments.



WHAT WE KNOW

Purdue has a viable option in King Doerue, who was force-fed a lot as a true freshman and showed he could handle it. The rugged Texan led Purdue in rushing with 451 yards on 130 carries to go along with five TDs. It was the fewest rushing yards for a team leader since Jerome Sparkman led Purdue with 451 yards rushing in 1989. Doerue also caught 20 passes for 148 yards and two scores. Doerue had a season-high 94 yards rushing vs. Minnesota. He lacks explosion, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry with a long of 26. But, he figures to improve.

Zander Horvath looked like a young Mike Alstott in the finale vs. Indiana, when the former walk-on rumbled for 164 yards rushing on 23 carries with two TDs, averaging 7.1 yards per tote. He also made four catches for 24 yards. He finished 2019 with 377 yards rushing on 79 carries with two touchdowns, while making 17 catches for 142 yards and a score. Horvath averaged 4.8 yards per carry with a long of 48. At 6-3, 230 pounds, Horvath is a load who may have a future in the NFL.



Heavy-legged walk-on Alfred Armour checks every box when it comes to being a fullback. He's the ultimate blue-collar banger who knocks people backward.



WHAT WE DON'T KNOW

While Purdue has some proven commodities in Doerue and Horvath, neither are true go-the-distance difference makers who keep defensive coordinators awake at night. The bottom line is this: The Boilermakers finished last in the Big Ten in rushing in 2019 (83.3 ypg). Purdue averaged a paltry 2.9 yards per carry and had just nine rushing TDs. Both figures were the worst in the Big Ten.



And Purdue had only 999 yards rushing as a team in 2019, failing to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the first time since 2013 (805) and just the second time since 1990 (612). No doubt, a youthful line had a lot to do with Purdue's rushing struggles. Still, the backs can do more, too.



Da'Joun Hewitt got his feet wet in 2019 while retaining his redshirt, running six times for nine yards. What's he got? Perhaps a bit more giddy-up than Doerue and Horvath. This is a big spring for Hewitt.



The player who has staffers thinking big is incoming freshman Tirek Murphy. A big fish from Queens, N.Y., Murphy is an intriguing mix of size and speed who will arrive on campus this summer expecting to play this fall. No doubt, he'll get every opportunity to show he's "the man." Purdue has recruited few running backs in recent history as touted as this kid. Stay tuned.



NAMES TO KNOW THIS SPRING

1. King Doerue, sophomore

2. Zander Horvath, junior

3. Da'Joun Hewitt, redshirt freshman

4. Alfred Armour, sophomore

