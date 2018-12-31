Purdue needs a great off-season here, but it does seem to have a chance to be improved next season up front, following a season in which it was young and new and often looked it, playing too without the luxury of much depth.

First things first: The Boilermakers need defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal back full-strength after he tore his ACL against IU and missed the bowl game. Purdue, quite honestly, had virtually no chance without him. He's one of the best interior linemen in the Big Ten and a foundational presence for the Boilermaker defense.

Assuming that piece is back in place, at full strength, then young players loom large around him.