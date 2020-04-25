Purdue linebacker Markus Bailey was selected with the first pick of the seventh round (215th overall) of the NFL draft by the Bengals. The pick sends Bailey--a native of Columbus, Ohio--back to his home state.



He's the 13th Boilermaker linebacker picked since 1998, the most of any position. Earlier in the day, Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins was selected in the fourth round of the draft by the Rams.



Bailey has had to fight through the adversity of injury to get to this point. He has had surgery on both of his knees as well as a hip operation.



His final season didn't go as planned, as a fifth-year senior and co-captain saw his last campaign in West Lafayette ended by a right knee injury suffered in practice after the second game of the year vs. Vanderbilt. This after he sustained a left knee injury his freshman season at Purdue in 2015. He also had offseason hip surgery in 2019.