Purdue believes its Big Ten home opener Thursday night vs. No. 23 Maryland may come down to the frontcourt, which team's is better.

Considering Maryland's consists of two professionals-in-waiting, it represents a tall order for the Boilermakers, most notably centers Matt Haarms and Evan Boudreaux and forward Grady Eifert.

“We have our hands full there," Coach Matt Painter said, "and we’re going to have to do a good job not letting them get the ball where they want and not let them get second-chance opportunities, but that’s easier said than done.”