Michigan 86, Purdue 68: Postgame Video

Purdue will play in the NCAA Tournament, but it appears to be limping in. Michigan pulled away from Purdue as the Wolverines used a dominant second half to pull away to an 86-68 win.

The Boilermakers trailed by just four at halftime and had several opportunities to make headway against Michigan, but could not knock down key shots. The Boilers shot just 33.3% from the floor in the second half, while Michigan shot better than 60%.

Here is all of Boiler Upload's postgame video from Indianapolis.