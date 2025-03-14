Michigan 86, Purdue 68: Postgame Video

Purdue will play in the NCAA Tournament, but it appears to be limping in. Michigan pulled away from Purdue as the Wolverines used a dominant second half to pull away to an 86-68 win.
The Boilermakers trailed by just four at halftime and had several opportunities to make headway against Michigan, but could not knock down key shots. The Boilers shot just 33.3% from the floor in the second half, while Michigan shot better than 60%.
Here is all of Boiler Upload's postgame video from Indianapolis.
CJ Cox
Caleb Furst
Michigan Press Conference
Purdue Press Conference
