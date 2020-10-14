New special teams coach looks to make return game special
It's no secret: Purdue needs more from its return game. And that's a big reason why Marty Biagi was hired as Jeff Brohm's fourth special teams coach in four years.
"I think we spent a lot of time on special teams and researching and making sure that we got the right package together," said Jeff Brohm. "I think coach Biagi brings great energy. I think he gets our guys pumped up and excited to want to go play and make plays."
The Boilermakers finished 11th our of 14 Big Team teams in punt returns (5.6 ypc) and last in kickoff returns (15.8 ypc) in 2019. When did Purdue last run back a punt for a TD? You have to go back to 2009 (Aaron Valentin). The last kickoff return for a touchdown? That was in 2013 (Akeem Hunt).
Biagi brings a glossy resume from his previous stop at North Texas, where he had success scheming up the return game the last three seasons. No doubt, Biagi's schemes would likely work well if Rondale Moore is involved in the return game.
"He's definitely been back there and in contention and he's done a great job," said Biagi. "So, you know, we're excited for him, as well as some of the other guys. TJ Sheffield, Geo Howard, you know Marcellus Moore even King Doerue and some other guys that have really taken a liking to the return game."
Moore has flashed big-play ability in the return game. As a freshman in 2018, he averaged 20.8 yards on 33 kickoff returns and managed 6.8 yards on 12 punt returns. Moore was limited to just four games last year because of a hamstring injury but averaged 16.8 yards on kickoff returns and 7.2 yards on punt returns.
"You'd like to find a way to get a little something in the return game and gain an edge there," said Brohm. "Sometimes, it's a little tougher on kickoffs. People are kicking out the end zone. But we've got to have one or two good returns ready to go.
"And then in the punt return game, it'd be nice to be able to change the field a little bit and gets some punt returns with some of our key guys there. And then eliminate the big plays and find a way to get a trick play is critical."
Fifth-year enior Jackson Anthrop has been Mr. Steady Eddy as a return man, with 25 career punt returns (2.2 avg.) and 19 career kickoff returns (16.7 avg.). But he is out until at least midseason following shoulder surgery.
"We have lots of guys back there," said Biaigi. "And probably it's almost like each day we're kind of trying to weed out. Alot of them are bought into wanting an opportunity to be a returner."
Diminutive true freshman Marcellus Moore, a super-charged option who purportedly has Olympic-caliber speed, is an interesting option.
"I think he can do a lot of things for us, especially in the return game," said Biagi. "He has a lot of quick-twitch. He's able to get skinny through holes. And with the size (5-8, 160), maybe he can get lost back there. ...
"He's very athletic. And, basically, as long as we can get him coached up, we definitely hope he can be a viable option for us on multiple phases of the special teams."
J.D. is A-OK
The last time Purdue had a first-team All-Big Ten kicker? It was in 2001, when consensus All-American Travis Dorsch also earned first-team accolades as a punter. Perhaps J.D. Dellinger can be the Boilermakers' next first-team all-league kicker.
"Something I really worked on this offseason was just staying consistent from inside 40, because ultimately I just want to be as good as I can from there because that's where the majority of my kicks come from," said Dellinger, whose younger brother Edward is a freshman walk-on. "And also working on a couple longer ones just to improve that, too. But in terms of field goals, yes, a lot of work inside 40."
The 6-2, 200-pound fifth-year senior is coming off a sensational 2019 in which he was honorable mention All-Big Ten after connecting on 13-of-16 field-goal attempts with a long of 53 yards. Dellinger also has shwon he can nail a big kick, as he drilled a last-second game-winner at Northwestern in 2019. And don't forget: He also booted an OT winner back in 2016 at Illinois.
Dellinger has done a nice job strengthening his right left, making him more effective on kickoffs, too. The Charlotte native posted 40 touchbacks on 59 kickoffs in 2019.
"I feel confident in J.D., him doing his job," said Jeff Brohm. "We got to make sure that we're sharp up front, we don't get anything blocked."
Punting for consistency
Jeff Brohm said early in camp he needs more consistency from Brooks Cormier.What has he been doing?
"So, one of my goals after last season was just to work on consistency," said Cormier. "Loads of drill work. It's not going out there swinging your leg 1,000 times. It's mainly just ball drill work, catching the ball, dropping the ball."
Learning to work in inclement weather is another focus.
"How can you hit the best ball possible in that weather, especially up here in Indiana?" said Cormier. "It's just, I mean, wind, rain, it's crazy. Last year is the same way. So, that's been the main thing, is just how to be able to still hit a good ball no matter what weather you're in."
The 6-5, 220-pound Cormier averaged 40.2 yards on 28 last year as a true freshman with six boots inside the 20-yard line and three over 50 yards.
"The punting game is where we got to get better at," said Jeff Brohm. "Brooks has great potential and great promise and a big leg. Consistency is still a thing we got to work on and he's worked extremely hard on. He's gotten better. But that's what we've got to see game-time is consistent punter that can get the ball out there."
