It's no secret: Purdue needs more from its return game. And that's a big reason why Marty Biagi was hired as Jeff Brohm's fourth special teams coach in four years.

"I think we spent a lot of time on special teams and researching and making sure that we got the right package together," said Jeff Brohm. "I think coach Biagi brings great energy. I think he gets our guys pumped up and excited to want to go play and make plays."

The Boilermakers finished 11th our of 14 Big Team teams in punt returns (5.6 ypc) and last in kickoff returns (15.8 ypc) in 2019. When did Purdue last run back a punt for a TD? You have to go back to 2009 (Aaron Valentin). The last kickoff return for a touchdown? That was in 2013 (Akeem Hunt).

Biagi brings a glossy resume from his previous stop at North Texas, where he had success scheming up the return game the last three seasons. No doubt, Biagi's schemes would likely work well if Rondale Moore is involved in the return game.

"He's definitely been back there and in contention and he's done a great job," said Biagi. "So, you know, we're excited for him, as well as some of the other guys. TJ Sheffield, Geo Howard, you know Marcellus Moore even King Doerue and some other guys that have really taken a liking to the return game."

Moore has flashed big-play ability in the return game. As a freshman in 2018, he averaged 20.8 yards on 33 kickoff returns and managed 6.8 yards on 12 punt returns. Moore was limited to just four games last year because of a hamstring injury but averaged 16.8 yards on kickoff returns and 7.2 yards on punt returns.

"You'd like to find a way to get a little something in the return game and gain an edge there," said Brohm. "Sometimes, it's a little tougher on kickoffs. People are kicking out the end zone. But we've got to have one or two good returns ready to go.

"And then in the punt return game, it'd be nice to be able to change the field a little bit and gets some punt returns with some of our key guys there. And then eliminate the big plays and find a way to get a trick play is critical."

Fifth-year enior Jackson Anthrop has been Mr. Steady Eddy as a return man, with 25 career punt returns (2.2 avg.) and 19 career kickoff returns (16.7 avg.). But he is out until at least midseason following shoulder surgery.

"We have lots of guys back there," said Biaigi. "And probably it's almost like each day we're kind of trying to weed out. Alot of them are bought into wanting an opportunity to be a returner."

Diminutive true freshman Marcellus Moore, a super-charged option who purportedly has Olympic-caliber speed, is an interesting option.

"I think he can do a lot of things for us, especially in the return game," said Biagi. "He has a lot of quick-twitch. He's able to get skinny through holes. And with the size (5-8, 160), maybe he can get lost back there. ...

"He's very athletic. And, basically, as long as we can get him coached up, we definitely hope he can be a viable option for us on multiple phases of the special teams."