Newly offered quarterback Ryan Browne commits to Purdue
Months after being left without a quarterback commitment following Rickie Collins' decommitment, Purdue landed QB Ryan Browne on Friday almost immediately after offering the post-grad prospect a scholarship.
A Michigan native playing this season at Milford Academy in N.Y., Browne was offered on Thursday, a few weeks before his previously scheduled unofficial visit for the Nebraska game. He camped at Purdue this summer.
"First off, they love the way I play and can throw the ball," Browne said of what sold Purdue on him. "They said they think I’m a perfect fit for their offense and I think so too.
"Coach Brian Brohm has told me what separated me to him is my story. Started high school in Michigan, COVID moved me to Florida and I won a state championship after moving. Under recruited and chose to go to prep school. He said he loves that I bet on myself and that it showed a lot of grit. They are very impressed by my work ethic and believe I fit exactly into what Purdue is all about."
Browne is expected to be a mid-year enrollee.
He's slated to join current underclassmen Michael Alaimo and Brady Allen as scholarship QBs on the Boilermaker roster next season.
"Preparation and grit is what defines me as a person and I think it translates really well to the field," Browne said In describing himself as a quarterback. "I’m always ready for what the defense gives me and I always have a solution. I’m a very smart player and can pick teams apart part by taking what they give me. I think the work ethic and grit I have helps with that because I will not be denied and am a very determined person. I’m extremely competitive and that drives me to be the best player I can be every day."
Browne held a slew of smaller offers but was also fielding Interest from Wisconsin, Florida State and others.
