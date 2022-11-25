No. 24 Purdue vs No. 2 Gonzaga - Game Preview
#24 Purdue versus #2 Gonzaga will feature two of the nation's best big men in Zach Edey and Drew Timme.
If 2023 is the year of the big man, look no further than Zach Edey vs. Drew Timme as the premier showcase of seven footers.
That's about where the comparisons end between Purdue and Gonzaga. While both teams run their half-court offense through the post, Gonzaga is a fast-paced team that wants to get out and run. Purdue plays a controlled, execution based offense.
Whoever controls the pace and flow of this game will go a long way in controlling the scoreboard as well.
Gonzaga Starting 5
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|2FGM-A
|3FGM-A
|
Nolan Hickman G
|
7.4
|
2.2
|
2.8
|
8-18 (.444)
|
5-16 (.312)
|
Rasir Bolton G
|
13.4
|
1.4
|
2.6
|
11-21 (.524)
|
11-23 (.478)
|
Julian Strawther F
|
14.4
|
8.0
|
1.2
|
12-27 (.444)
|
10-21 (.476)
|
Anton Watson F
|
8.2
|
4.6
|
2.2
|
15-20 (.750)
|
2-6 (.333)
|
Drew Timme C
|
20.4
|
7.4
|
2.2
|
42-61 (.689)
|
0-3 (.000)
