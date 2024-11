The Big Ten released Purdue's availability report in advance of the Boilermakers' Friday night duel with Michigan State in East Lansing.

Five Boilermakers will be sidelined for the prime time showdown, as defensive linemen Cole Brevard, Damarjhe Lewis and Jamarrion Harkless are out, as well as wide receiver CJ Smith, and Joshua Sales.

Starting safety Smiley Bradford and defensive tackle Mo Omonode are also listed as questionable.