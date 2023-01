Running Backs.

What kind of running back does new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell want in his Air-Raid offense?

In the Mike Leach Air Raid, Coach Leach wanted pass catchers, his backs were 2nd and 3rd in receptions at Mississippi State during the 2022 season.

In the Graham Harrell Air Raid, it appears he wants running backs that can do it all.

At West Virginia in 2022, he had three running backs that had over 400 yards of rushing, while the trio also had 25 combined catches. His running back by committee approach worked out at West Virginia, but will he need to do the same at Purdue?