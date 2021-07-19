Play or redshirt: Forecasting the freshman running backs

Purdue is looking to amp up its running game.

The Boilermakers don’t need to average 200 yards rushing or have their first 1,000-yard rusher since Kory Sheets in 2008 (1,131). But they need to be more consistent and productive—especially in short-yardage situations. The offense often struggles when it needs to gain that tough yard or two on third-and-short … especially in the red zone.

Purdue ranked last in the Big Ten in rushing in 2020 (81.5 ypg) and 2019 (83.3). The best rushing attack under Jeff Brohm was his first year, when Purdue ranked ninth in the Big Ten (151.5 ypg).