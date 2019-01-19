Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-19 16:58:45 -0600') }} football Edit

Indiana has no shot against hot-shooting Purdue

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack.com
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
Tsyxqqmvnqksu7zhm7tb
AP

First it was Carsen Edwards. Then it was Ryan Cline. Then it was Ryan Cline … again. And just like that, Purdue turned a tight game at halftime into a run away 70-55 victory vs Indiana.

“Once they start hitting threes, they are difficult to beat,” said Indiana coach Archie Miller.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}