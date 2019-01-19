Indiana has no shot against hot-shooting Purdue
First it was Carsen Edwards. Then it was Ryan Cline. Then it was Ryan Cline … again. And just like that, Purdue turned a tight game at halftime into a run away 70-55 victory vs Indiana.
“Once they start hitting threes, they are difficult to beat,” said Indiana coach Archie Miller.
