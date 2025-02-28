Purdue 76, UCLA 66: Postgame Video

Purdue's long losing streak is over. Thanks to a barrage of threes from Camden Heide, Fletcher Loyer, and Braden Smith Purdue pulled away from UCLA for a critical 76-66 win Friday night. The victory saw Purdue avoid losing five straight for the first time in 11 years. Heide also had nine second half rebounds after Purdue struggled on the boards in the first half.

The Boilermakers used a critical 12-0 run that began with 7:27 left and flipped a one-point deficit into an 11 point lead. Trey Kaufman-Renn was one point shy of his career high with 29 points, while Smith hit a career best six threes to finish with 23 points.

Purdue also saw improvement from its defense, as it clamped down in the final 8 minutes to hold the Bruins to just 11 points after UCLA had started the half by hitting nine of its first 13 shots.

Here is all of Boiler Upload's postgame video.