Perhaps no position group on the defensive side of the ball will be under a bigger microscope heading into 2024 than Purdue's cornerbacks. On the heels of a disappointing 4-8 campaign, the secondary was an area needing improvement in year two under Ryan Walters.

Cornerbacks coach Sam Carter recognizes the room for improvement in many aspects this spring, which boil down to the basics for his group.

"I think everything. When you go 4-8, you go back and you look at everything you did good and things that you thought you did good, you can correct. So we're just working on our technique and being physical, understand route recognition," Carter said. "At corner, the littlest thing can get you beat, so the details matter."

If Purdue's cornerbacks can master the little things and find a bit more consistency in the fall, Carter believes the Air Strike defense is constructed in a way that will lead to more success as a whole.

"Man, it's just little things right? Coach Walt talked about it this morning in meetings. It's the little things that got us beat. Discipline, technique," Carter said. "If we do what we're supposed to do, guys have the eyes where they're supposed to be, the defense is built for us to be successful."

Those little things were Purdue's Achilles heel in 2023, which saw the Boilermakers allow north of 30 points per game and 241 yards per game through the air, both of which were last in the Big Ten.

Similar to last off-season, the Ryan Walters and company hit the portal hard to bring in reinforcements to the secondary in the form of Georgia transfer Nyland Green and Colorado transfer Kyndrich Breedlove. Those additions provide Carter with some new skillsets that he is still molding, but believes could lead to an improved group heading into the fall.

"Talent wise I think we added more guys as that's different. We didn't have a guy like Nyland Green last year. We didn't have a guy like Kyndrich Breedlove. So, being able to add those guys to the room with Derrick Rogers and Botros (Alisandro) and Markevious (Brown)," Carter said. "It's a different flavor. You know when you add a different flavor to a pot, you never know what you'll get."