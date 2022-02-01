Purdue adds Zionsville PWO WR Trey Firestone

As a youngster, Trey Firestone always wanted to play at Purdue. Now, that's going to happen.

The Zionsville (Ind.) High wideout committed to the Boilermakers as a preferred walk-on Tuesday night.

"It's just a dream come true," said Firestone. "I've always wanted to go to Purdue. I feel like it just felt right from the start. It's always been my dream school. So, I'm just grateful that it finally happened."

The 6-3, 200-pound Firestone visited Purdue last weekend and will get to campus this summer.

"The process was long," said Firestone, whose mom is a Purdue grad. "It was a little weird. I just started taking visits and stuff. I went out to Eastern Michigan, went out to Ball State, went out to Western Illinois. And then I went out to Purdue and it just felt like home, it felt right. So, I just felt like I needed to commit.

"I wouldn't have gone there if I didn't think I'd be able to impact the team. That's the goal."

Firestone has a brother, Jack, who is a redshirt sophomore outfielder on the Boilermaker baseball team.

"My brother always said as a little kid he wanted to go play baseball at Purdue and I always wanted to go play football at Purdue," said Firestone.

Now, it's going to happen.

"I'd say my strengths are my knowledge as a receiver," said Firestone. "I feel like I have a good sense of getting open and where a defender is. I feel like my routes are pretty solid for how big I am."

Firestone made 64 catches for 1,046 yards and 13 TDs last season, as Zionsville finished 9-6 and lost to Cathedral in the Class 5A title game. Zionsville also sent center Gus Hartwig to Purdue in 2020.

"I think I still could obviously grow from a strength and speed standpoint," said Firestone, who runs a 4.57 40-yard dash. "There's always room to improve. But, yeah, especially just keep working on speed and strength."