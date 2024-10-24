Advertisement

Published Oct 24, 2024
Purdue after practice videos 10.24.24 (Painter, Berg, Furst)
Casey Bartley  •  BoilerUpload
Basketball Columnist
We're just a week away before Purdue's off season comes to a close with an exhibition road trip to Creighton.

It will be one of two exhibition games for Purdue before Purdue's season starts in earnest on November 4th at Mackey Arena against Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Purdue is coming off back to back Big Ten Titles and a trip to the National Title game last year.

But Painter and staff have had their hands full this summer with five true freshman joining the program and a giant void vacated by Zach Edey to fill in the rotation.

Boiler Upload was able to watch some practice today, including interviews with head coach Matt Painter, and possible starting centers, Will Berg and Caleb Furst.

Here's the videos below.

