Purdue after practice videos 10.24.24 (Painter, Berg, Furst)

Quarterback controversy rolls along during bye week in West Lafayette
Purdue head coach Ryan Walters discusses the quarterback competition rolling along in West Lafayette.
Question marks for Purdue football at the bye week
Boiler Upload presents four questions for Ryan Walters and Purdue football at the bye week.
Boilermusings for 10/21
Purdue volleyball set a new Big Ten regular season match attendance record.
We're just a week away before Purdue's off season comes to a close with an exhibition road trip to Creighton.
It will be one of two exhibition games for Purdue before Purdue's season starts in earnest on November 4th at Mackey Arena against Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Purdue is coming off back to back Big Ten Titles and a trip to the National Title game last year.
But Painter and staff have had their hands full this summer with five true freshman joining the program and a giant void vacated by Zach Edey to fill in the rotation.
Boiler Upload was able to watch some practice today, including interviews with head coach Matt Painter, and possible starting centers, Will Berg and Caleb Furst.
Here's the videos below.
