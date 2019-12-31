Ryan Kerrigan was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2010. (Tom Campbell)

From Ryan Kerrigan to Ricardo Allen to Ja'Whaun Bentley, Purdue produced some good players on defense in the 2010s. Still, the Boilermakers struggled. The 2010s may not have been highly successful from a win-loss standpoint, Purdue produced some good players. But when it came to wins and losses, the Boilermakers struggled. How bad was it? Purdue went 43-81 overall and 24-60 in the Big Ten from 2010-2019. The program went to four bowls in the decade (2011 Little Caesars Pizza; 2012 Heart of Dallas; 2017 Foster Farms and 2018 Music City). Purdue had three coaches: Danny Hope (17-21 overall; 9-15 Big Ten), Darrell Hazell (9-33; 3-30) and Jeff Brohm (17-21; 12-15). In the time, the program had two interim head coaches: Patrick Higgins 0-1 in 2012 and Gerad Parker 0-6 in 2016. NOTE: In order to be included on this team, a player had to play in at least two seasons in the decade (2010-19). Without further ado, here is GoldandBlack.com's All-Decade Defensive Team of the 2010s.

E Ryan Kerrigan (2007-10). An indomitable force off the edge, Kerrigan enjoyed a sensational career and was Purdue’s best player of an otherwise forgettable decade. The Muncie, Ind., native capped his senior season by winning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors when he made 26 TFLs and 12.5 sacks. He left West Lafayette with 33.5 sacks and 57 TFLs and was the 16th pick in the 2011 by the Redskins, where he has been a four-time Pro Bowler. T Kawann Short (2009-12). A product of East Chicago, Ind., Short started all 50 games played at Purdue. He was a powerful force vs. the run who also could push the pocket. Short finished his career with 186 tackles, 49 TFLs, 19.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, two interceptions and 15 passes defensed. Short was first-team All-Big Ten in 2010-11. He was a second-round pick of the Panthers in 2013 and has enjoyed a productive NFL career. Story continues below photo



T Jake Replogle (2013-16). If not for a head injury, Replogle probably would have enjoyed a career in the NFL. The Centerville, Ohio, native was a steady force for the Boilermakers during some lean times, earning team defensive MVP honors as a senior. Replogle left campus having made 161 tackles with 34.5 TFLs and eight sacks. E Ryan Russell (2011-14). The Carrollton, Texas, native was a steady force for the Boilermakers, finishing his career with 149 tackles with 24.5 TFLs and 9.5 sacks. Russell was a fifth-round pick by the Cowboys in 2015 and enjoyed a solid stint in the NFL, also toiling for the Buccaneers. Russell made national news in 2019 by coming out as bisexual. LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (2014-17). He started all four years and as a senior had 97 tackles, including 11.5 for loss. Bentley was named honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2017 All-Big Ten. The Glenarden, Md., native was the defensive MVP of the 2017 Foster Farms Bowl and a fifth-round pick by the Patriots in 2018. Story continues below photo



LB Markus Bailey (2015-19). Bailey left his mark on Purdue despite battling injury. The Columbus, Ohio, native started 40 games and tallied 327 tackles with 28 TFLs and 13.5 sacks. Bailey also picked off six passes in 45 career games. He was a second-team All-Big Ten in 2018. LB Joe Holland (2007-11). After redshirting his first year, Holland moved from safety to outside linebacker during training camp in 2008. He went on to start at outside linebacker for the Boilermakers in 48 of the possible 49 games, amassing 324 tackles (14th in school history) and 23.5 tackles for a loss. He was a captain of the 2011 team. The Indianapolis native bounced around several NFL teams as a free agent and is now a dentist.

S Ricardo Allen (2010-13). The diminutive Allen was one of the best players of the decade. He started 12 games as a true freshman and never left the lineup. The Daytona Beach, Fla., native was a three-time second-team All-Big Ten (2011-13) pick and finished his career as the Boilermakers’ record holder with four interception returns for touchdowns, 13 interceptions and 263 tackles. Allen has been a stalwart with Atlanta after being a fifth-round pick by the Falcons in 2014. Story continues below photo



