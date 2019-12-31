Purdue All-Decade Team: Special Teams
From Carson Wiggs to Ricardo Allen, Purdue produced some good players on special teams in the 2010s. Still, the Boilermakers struggled.
How bad was it? Purdue went 43-81 (.347) overall and 24-60 (.286) in the Big Ten from 2010-2019. The best finish was in 2018, when the Boilermakers tied for second in the Big Ten West. Purdue finished last in the West three times and sixth on another occasion.
The lack of success is further reflected in Purdue going to just four bowls in the decade in a bowl-bloated era: 2011 Little Caesars Pizza; 2012 Heart of Dallas; 2017 Foster Farms and 2018 Music City. The Boilermakers won the Little Caesars and Foster Farms bowls.
More pertinent info: Purdue had three coaches in the 2010s: Danny Hope (17-21 overall; 9-15 Big Ten), Darrell Hazell (9-33; 3-24) and Jeff Brohm (17-21; 12-15). In that time, the program also had two interim head coaches: Patrick Higgins (0-1 in 2012) and Gerad Parker (0-6 in 2016).
Without further ado, here is GoldandBlack.com's Special Teams All-Decade Team of the 2010s.
NOTE: In order to be included on this team, a player had to play in at least two seasons in the decade (2010-19).
K Carson Wiggs (2008-11). The Grand Prairie, Texas, native led the team in field goals all four seasons on campus. Wiggs hit 34-of-44 field-goal attempts in 2010-11. His 59-yard field goal in 2009 is a school record. Wiggs was second-team All-Big Ten in 2011.
P Cody Webster (2010-13). He led the team in punting for four seasons. The Harrisburg, Pa., native was second-team All-Big Ten in 2011 and the Big Ten Punter of the Year in 2013, when he averaged 43.5 yards on 70 punts.
KR Akeem Hunt (2011-14). The swift running back from Covington, Ga., ran back 74 kickoffs for 1,747 yards (23.6 ypr) with three TDs, leading the team in kickoff returns in 2012 and 1013.
PR Ricardo Allen (2010-13). A safety by trade, Allen led Purdue in punt returns three years in a row. (2013-15). The Daytona Beach, Fla., native averaged 16.8 and 15.9 yards in 2013 and 2014, respectively. He also led Purdue in kickoff returns in 2015 (23.0 ypr).
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.