From Carson Wiggs to Ricardo Allen, Purdue produced some good players on special teams in the 2010s. Still, the Boilermakers struggled.

How bad was it? Purdue went 43-81 (.347) overall and 24-60 (.286) in the Big Ten from 2010-2019. The best finish was in 2018, when the Boilermakers tied for second in the Big Ten West. Purdue finished last in the West three times and sixth on another occasion.

The lack of success is further reflected in Purdue going to just four bowls in the decade in a bowl-bloated era: 2011 Little Caesars Pizza; 2012 Heart of Dallas; 2017 Foster Farms and 2018 Music City. The Boilermakers won the Little Caesars and Foster Farms bowls.

More pertinent info: Purdue had three coaches in the 2010s: Danny Hope (17-21 overall; 9-15 Big Ten), Darrell Hazell (9-33; 3-24) and Jeff Brohm (17-21; 12-15). In that time, the program also had two interim head coaches: Patrick Higgins (0-1 in 2012) and Gerad Parker (0-6 in 2016).

Without further ado, here is GoldandBlack.com's Special Teams All-Decade Team of the 2010s.

NOTE: In order to be included on this team, a player had to play in at least two seasons in the decade (2010-19).