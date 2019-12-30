The 2010s may not have been highly successful from a win-loss standpoint, Purdue produced some good players. But when it came to wins and losses, the Boilermakers struggled. How bad was it? Purdue went 43-81 overall and 24-60 in the Big Ten from 2010-2019. The program went to four bowls in the decade (2011 Little Caesars Pizza; 2012 Heart of Dallas; 2017 Foster Farms and 2018 Music City). Purdue had three coaches: Danny Hope (17-21 overall; 9-15 Big Ten), Darrell Hazell (9-33; 3-30) and Jeff Brohm (17-21; 12-15). In the time, the program had two interim head coaches: Patrick Higgins 0-1 in 2012 and Gerad Parker 0-6 in 2016. Without further ado, here is GoldandBlack.com's Offensive All-Decade Team of the 2010s. NOTE: In order to be included on this team, a player had to play in at least two seasons in the decade (2010-19).

WR Rondale Moore (2018-19). The diminutive speedster played just two seasons in the decade—and just one full year—but his impact was undeniable. Moore was the Big Ten Receiver of the Year in 2018 as a freshman, making 114 receptions for 1,258 yards (11.0 ypc) and 12 TDs. That same year, the New Albany, Ind., native became the first true freshman in Big Ten history to be named consensus All-American. Moore was limited to four games last year with a left hamstring injury, making 29 catches for 387 yards and two TDs.

WR DeAngelo Yancey (2013-16). As a senior, he made 49 catches for 951 yards (19.4 ypc) with 10 TDs. Only Rondale Moore in 2018 had more receiving yards and TD catches in a season in the decade. Yancey left campus with 141 catches for 2,344 yards (16.6 ypc) and 20 TDs. The Atlanta native was second-team All-Big Ten in 2016 and fifth-round pick by the Packers in 2017. Story continues below photo



DeAngelo Yancey made 141 catches while wearing the Gold and Black. (Tom Campbell)

TE Brycen Hopkins (2015-19). He left campus as one of Purdue’s all-time best tight ends, winning Big Ten Tight End of the Year as a senior in 2019. He finished the 2019 season with 61 catches for 830 yards and seven TDs. Those totals led all Big Ten tight ends. The Nashville native left West Lafayette with 130 career catches for 1,945 yards and 16 TDs. T Dennis Kelly (2008-11). The massive Kelly (6-8, 321) was rushed to the field and played a key role early in his career. Kelly appeared in 42 games, including starts in 37 consecutive contests. He was named the team’s Offensive Most Valuable Player in 2010 and 2011 and was a team co-captain as a senior. The Chicago Heights, Ill., native was selected All-Big Ten honorable mention and was a fifth-round pick by the Eagles in 2012. He currently is with the Titans.

The mammoth Dennis Kelly made 37 starts for Purdue.

T Kevin Pamphile (2009-13). He began his career on defense before shifting to the o-line as a sophomore. Pamphile played in 35 games at Purdue (2009-13), with 21 starts on the offensive line. The Miami native was a fifth-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2014 and currently is with the Titans.

G Jason King (2012-16). The rugged guard from Little Rock, Ark., signed as an undrafted free agent with the Patriots in 2017 after a productive career playing opposite Jordan Roos.

G Jordan Roos (2012-16). The Celina, Texas, native was a four-year starter at right guard, starting 42 of 47 games played at Purdue including the last 38 in a row. The powerful Roos signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2017 coming out of Purdue. C Kirk Barron. (2014-18). Through thick and thin, the Mishawaka, Ind., native made 39 consecutive starts. During his tenure in West Lafayette, the stumpy and powerful Barron earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and media as a senior and led the program to back-to-back bowls. QB David Blough (2014-18). The popular Blough left West Lafayette having made 37 career starts, ranking No. 3 in Purdue history in attempts (1,429), completions (871) and TD tosses (69), while finishing No. 5 in passing yards (9,734). All of that from a 6-1 quarterback few major programs wanted when he was coming out of high school in Carrollton, Texas, back in 2014. He was too short, too slow ... too everything. Blough went undrafted but found a spot on the Lions roster in 2019.

Akeem Hunt had the highest single-season rushing total of any Boilermaker in the decade.