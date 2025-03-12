Purdue and USC set to play in second round of Big Ten Tournament

2 OT's later and Purdue know who it'll play in the BTT
It took forty minutes of regulation, two more overtimes, but at the end of the night in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, USC finished off the opening day with an exciting double-overtime victory over Dylan Harper and his Scarlet Knights, 97-89.
Desmond Claude led the way for the Trojans, scoring a team-high 28 points and freshman Wesley Yates III had 24 points.
For Rutgers, the game went the way much of the season has gone. Star freshman Dylan Harper scored 27 points, but air balled the potential game winning shot in regulation and other star freshman, Ace Bailey, had 17 points but fouled out at the end of regulation.
Rutgers finishes the season with two one and done lottery picks and almost nothing else to show for it.
USC will now have to turn its attention towards the top-twenty Purdue Boilermakers.
Rutgers is gonna wanna hit the showers and ice baths quick. All five of USC's starters played at least 41 minutes including an incredible 50 minute performance by freshman Wesley Yates III.
The turnaround will be quick, the game will be at nine o'clock tomorrow night.
Purdue won the one and only matchup between the two teams, 90-72, at Mackey Arena.