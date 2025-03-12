Purdue and USC set to play in second round of Big Ten Tournament

It took forty minutes of regulation, two more overtimes, but at the end of the night in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, USC finished off the opening day with an exciting double-overtime victory over Dylan Harper and his Scarlet Knights, 97-89.



Desmond Claude led the way for the Trojans, scoring a team-high 28 points and freshman Wesley Yates III had 24 points.





For Rutgers, the game went the way much of the season has gone. Star freshman Dylan Harper scored 27 points, but air balled the potential game winning shot in regulation and other star freshman, Ace Bailey, had 17 points but fouled out at the end of regulation.



Rutgers finishes the season with two one and done lottery picks and almost nothing else to show for it.

