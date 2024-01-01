Maryland appears to be turning the corner just in time for the New Year and the #1 Boilermakers to come to town.



Maryland has 19 straight wins at home, and picked up its first signature win of the year before the break, heading into UCLA and pulling off the upset to bring its record to 9-4 on the season. Maryland is 1-1 in the Big Ten.



Purdue responded to its first Big Ten game, a loss at Northwestern, by reeling off five straight victories including knocking off then #1 Arizona. It will now look to pick up its first road game of the year against a Maryland team that gave Purdue it's most convincing loss of the season last year, 68-54.



In Purdue's two games against Maryland last season, the normally high-powered offense was ground to a halt, scoring just 58 in a home win and 54 in the road loss.



The memories still linger for a Purdue team that played some of its worst basketball last season against the Terrapins.



"Probably that we got whooped pretty bad," Caleb Furst said about his memories of last year's game at Maryland.



For Matt Painter, the game came down to what it usually does in losses.



"We have struggled shooting the basketball against them," he said after practice on Sunday. "I think the challenge is always the decision making challenge."



Purdue will have to shoot better this year and be mentally tougher if it wants to push itself back up to the top of the Big Ten standings.



Maryland used a second half surge to jump out at Purdue and Purdue had no answer.



"Last year we couldn't stop the bleeding in the second half," Painter said. "We're in a good position. We have a technical foul, and it changes the course of the game. And we just didn't score at all and they did."



It takes more mental toughness on the road, Painter said, about his team and the challenges it'll face at Maryland. Purdue will have to do the two things it couldn't do against Maryland last year to win a tough one on the road - knock down shots and not turn the ball over.



On the other end, Purdue will have to have an answer for Jahmir Young. After transferring to Maryland last season, Young has been one of the Big Ten's best guards and most dominant offensive performers. He put up 37 points in Maryland's road win against UCLA.



He hasn't a bunch of help on the offensive end this season. Freshman DeShawn Harris-Smith hasn't found his rhythm shooting the ball. Jordan Geronimo is a limited offensive player who has made just 2 of his 22 three-point attempts.



Donta Scott's pulling out of a beginning of the season slump and the usually efficient Julian Reese is barely over 50% from the floor.

But after losing three games in a row in November, Maryland is on a five game win streak, and looking to extend its home win streak to twenty while playing its best ball of the season.



On Tuesday, it'll get to that against the best team in the country.





