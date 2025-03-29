Purdue lands commitment from 2026 LB Brayden Sweeney

Purdue has added to its 2026 recruiting class haul on Saturday, netting a commitment from Grand Rapids Catholic Central (Mich.) linebacker Brayden Sweeney.

The commitment comes after Sweeney was on campus for the second time under the new staff in West Lafayette. The Michigan native also took a junior day unofficial visit to Purdue earlier this year.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker chose the Boilermakers over the likes of Washington State, Toledo, Miami (OH), Coastal Carolina and others.

When Sweeney was initially offered by the Boilermakers, the allure of playing in the Big Ten was significant for the Michigan standout.

"Just kind of always been my dream to play in the Big Ten. You know, if anything, it motivates me work harder and keep going. Really like Purdue and I definitely see myself fitting in there. So, yeah, I mean, it's huge. Obviously, watched college football my whole life, so playing on the biggest stage, it's special, absolutely," Sweeney said.

Sweeney will provide defensive coordinator Mike Scherer with an intriguing option at inside linebacker starting next season. The athletic linebacker has plus speed at the position to pair along with his 6-foot-2, 220-pound frame and is aggressive in the run game.

Purdue now has two commitments in the 2026 class, with Sweeney joining three-star offensive lineman Rico Schrieber.