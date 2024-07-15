Purdue continues to fill out its 2024-25 non-conference slate, adding another premiere program to the docket on Monday morning. Per an announcement from the program, Purdue will travel to Birmingham, Alabama on December 21st to take on Auburn this season, while the Tigers will return the favor in 2025 to play in the Indy Classic next season.

The two programs have met just two times prior to their 2024 battle, with Purdue holding a 2-0 lead in the all-time series. The Boilermakers beat Auburn 79-61 in 2001 behind double-figure scoring efforts from Maynard Lewis, Kenneth Lowe and Rodney Smith. In the 2016 meeting, Purdue put up 96 points in a blowout win in the Cancun Challenge. Carsen Edwards dropped 21 points off the bench while Caleb Swanigan and Isaac Haas both posted double-doubles in the victory.

The Tigers have found recent success under the direction of Bruce Pearl, who has guided the program to five NCAA Tournaments in the last seven seasons, including being a top five seed four times. Last season, Auburn earned a four seed, but was upset by another future Purdue opponent, Yale, in the first round of the tournament.



Pearl returns three of his top four scorers from last season, including start big man Johni Broome. Auburn also welcomes transfers Ja'Heim Hudson, Miles Kelly, and JP Pegues to what is expected to be a battle of ranked squads in December.