Purdue Basketball - Fletcher Loyer Meets the Moment
Purdue didn't win these games last year.
Zach Edey was in foul trouble. Mason Gillis was in foul trouble. Caleb Furst was in foul trouble. Trey Kaufman-Renn was in foul trouble. All four Purdue bigs had two fouls going into the half.
Braden Smith wasn't making shots. Lance Jones wasn't making shots. Trey Kaufman-Renn wasn't making shots. Mason Gillis wasn't making shots. Myles Colvin wasn't making shots. Caleb Furst wasn't making shots.
Combined, those six players went 0 for 12 from the floor in the first half. Until Furst knocked down a free throw with just over two minutes left in the first half, Zach Edey was the only Boilermaker with points besides Fletcher Loyer.
Loyer scored Purdue's first 7 points a day after going 0 for 6 in Purdue's first Maui Invitational game, a 73-63 win over Gonzaga.
It's been a growing concern, Loyer's play, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. After being Purdue's second leading scorer last season, Loyer set his career-low in points in Purdue's second game of the season with 2, and then matched it against Gonzaga. Loyer had gone 1 of 9 from three in his last three games. A concerning trend after finishing last season going 1 of 10 in his last five games.
In Purdue's second game of the Maui Invitational against the best defensive team in the country, Tennessee, Loyer didn't quite break out of his shooting slump, going just 3 of 10 from three, but he did carry Purdue to victory, confirming his identity as one of Purdue's core players.
Fletcher Loyer looks a certain way, and plays a certain way that makes you think he's a better shooter than he has been. In his freshman season, he made 59-181 three-pointers or .326%. This year, he's 8 of 25 or .320%.
Loyer hasn't been as good a shooter as he knows he is. He's also better at everything else on the floor than he should be.
Loyer set a new career-high against a physical Tennessee team, going for 27 points.
In a game where Edey sat on the bench, and no one could make a shot, he accounted for 4 of Purdue's 3 made three-pointers and went 10-11 for the line. The rest of Purdue would go 19 of 37.
But it went beyond that. When Purdue needed a stop, Loyer was on the ground, diving for a ball and getting the steal. When Purdue needed to equalize, Loyer was grabbing a rebound and forcing a foul.
When Purdue looked like it might lose, Loyer showed why he was a winner.
Not much good came from the 2020 Purdue basketball season. Purdue finished the season 16-15 and the only reason it didn't break the school's NCAA Tournament streak is that no one made it to the NCAA Tournament that season with COVID.
But Purdue did a curious thing in that season where it barely managed a positive win/loss record, they crushed a top-ten Michigan State team at home, 71-42. In the short term, it didn't mean much. Another feather in Matt Painter's cap perhaps, another win over the legend Tom Izzo, but it wasn't enough to save Purdue's season. Purdue would go on and lose its next two games.
But that game, that atmosphere, Foster Loyer, Fletcher Loyer's big brother and former Michigan State/Davidson guard, thinks that's where Fletcher first fell in love with Purdue and Purdue's home environment at Mackey Arena when Fletcher was at the game to support Foster.
Fletcher's brotherly love has in part, helped turn around that Purdue program from just one game above five hundred to one win away from being the #1 team in the country for the third straight season.
Purdue is a long way away from Mackey Arena this week. The island of Honolulu is over 4000 miles away from the state of Indiana.
And Fletcher Loyer is missing everything he shoots in Purdue's first game against Gonzaga. It's a quick turnaround at the Maui Invitational. After vanquishing #11 Gonzaga, the Boilers would have to play the best defense in the country and #7 ranked Tennessee just 27 hours later.
Loyer didn't wait long to get the taste of the bad shooting night out of his mouth. On Purdue's first possession he got free for a three-pointer and fired. It went in pure.
"Yeah, for sure," Loyer said after being asked after the game if he needed a game like today's where he set a new career-high with 27 points. "It sucks going 0 for 5 or whatever I was yesterday."
For Loyer the quick turnaround was a blessing.
"Sitting in the hotel room you've got to think bout it," Loyer said. "But luckily we've got a game next day."
It wasn't an easy day to set a career-high. Tennessee's defense came in as the best in the nation according to Kenpom, and it lived up to its physical nature. Loyer had two giant scratch marks on his left arm after the game, battle scars from a day where he kept delivering the killing blows.
In a game that was about the size of the fight in each team, Loyer did the hard stuff for Purdue. He met the moment, one rebound, one steal, one scrappy free throw at a time. It's easy to get lost in points. It's easy to see a number next to a shooting percentage and draw a picture.
The headline for the game will be Loyer's 27 points, but in a night where Loyer led the game in scoring, the rest of his game spoke loudest.
"I would say even though made some shots and made some plays scoring the ball," Matt Painter said after the game. "The biggest thing was like that turnover that he dove and got. Some of those rebounds he flew in and kind of forced them to foul him. He got a good box out and went there. He's not the most athletic guy in the world, so he's physically got to get a piece of people and get in there way and step to them."
Then Painter summed up Loyer more than any stat line could with just three words, "Just a winner."
Now on college basketball's biggest stage, Loyer and his Boilermakers will step up to a championship game against either the #1 or #4 team in the country. Regardless of opponent, Purdue will have just one goal, and make one statement. Purdue is the best. team in the country.
"It's a tournament you grow up watching," Loyer said after the game about the Maui Invitational. "It's something you always want to play in out in Hawaii."
"We didn't come here to play for that third place, fourth place game," He'd continue. "We came here to win it."